Monday the Hopkins County Central’s baseball season come to a end with a first round loss to Caldwell County in the District Tournament
Max Clarke took the Mound for the Storm to start the game. Storm Errors gave the Tigers the early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
The Tigers held the Storm scoreless all six innings while adding three runs in the third, two in the fourth , two in the fifth, and one in the sixth to take the 10-0 win over Central and move to the championship game. Gaige Brasher collected the only two hits for the Storm in the game.
Max Clarke took the loss for the Storm allowing five hits, five runs, one walk, and two strikeouts over three innings. Brantley Harris came in for relief out of the bullpen.
TB: G. Brasher 2, E: G. Brasher 3, J. Brasher
