A late rally by Adair County Friday erased a Madisonville-North Hopkins lead and lifted the Indians to a 14-4 win in the Fort Walton Beach Bash.
ACHS trailed 4-3 headed into the bottom of the fifth, but strung together a nine-run frame to run away from the Maroons in the final innings. The Indians added one run in the bottom of the sixth, and the run-rule was called.
Madisonville collected seven hits and four RBIs, but didn’t get a walk in 26 at-bats.
The Maroons started off well, taking a 3-0 advantage in the top of the first.
Luke Barton singled and stole second with one out, then Hunter Gossett reached after being hit by a pitch. Ty Wheeler loaded the bases on a single to left field.
Landon Cline drove in Barton and Gossett on a double to left field, giving MNHHS the early 2-0 lead.
Wheeler tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Eric Farmer.
The Indians tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third inning, and one in the bottom of the fourth, but Madisonville regained the advantage with a run in the top of the fifth.
Tanner Bess doubled to lead off the inning, then moved to third base on a single off the bat of Parker Mathis.
With one out, Gossett grounded to short but reached on an error. Mathis attempted to score but was thrown out. Bess managed to score on the same play, and the Maroons regained the lead, 4-3.
Cline led the offense with two hits in three chances, driving in two.
Mathis, Barton, Wheeler, Farmer, Bess, and Jackson Boggs each collected hits for MNHHS.
Boggs threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking five.
Mathis went 1 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs on seven hits, walking five and fanning one. Gossett gave up a run and walked one.
The Maroons will return home for five straight home games, starting Monday against Webster County. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 pm at Madisonville City Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.