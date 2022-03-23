hannah and maddie.jpg

Maddie Ziegler, (left), and Hannah McKinsey, members of Pleasant Valley Archery Club in Providence, traveled to Louisville over the weekend and competed in the NFAA (National Field Archery Association) Indoor Nationals. Ziegler finished in 22nd place with a score of 598 with 74 X’s out of a possible 600 and 120 X’s. McKinsey placed 57th with a score of 455 with 6 X’s. Ziegler is the daughter of Matt and Andrea Ziegler of Madisonville. McKinsey is the daughter of David and Tanya McKinsey of Madisonville.

 Provided

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.