Madisonville-North Hopkins was represented in seven events by five athletes in Saturday’s KHSAA 3A State Championship at the University of Kentucky.
Tremaine Lovan finished the highest among his Maroon teammates, taking ninth in the long jump, just missing the podium. He flew 21-feet-3.25-inches through the air before landing in the sand pit. Lovan also competed in the 100-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 11.29 seconds for a 17th place finish.
Drew Burden took on the two most physically taxing events, the mile and two-mile runs. In the 1600-meter, he finished 10th, completing the four laps around the track in 4:27.65. In the 3200-meter, his time of 9:58.97 was good for 15th.
Trashaun Smith rounded out the boys’ team with a 12th place finish in the high jump, clearing the six-foot-two-inch mark.
On the girls’ side, it was all about distance. Joy Alexander and Madisyn Johnson both finished in 16th place, with Alexander running the mile and Johnson going double the distance.
Alexander completed the circuit in 5:31.96 while Johnson battled the heat, exhaustion and the rest of the field, completing her race in 12:07.95.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.