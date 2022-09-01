The tornado that struck Hopkins County on December 10, 2021 has been devastating to many areas. The number of lives lost, homes lost and families displaced is beyond the scope of this column.
However, since this is a sports column I wanted to take a look at something positive being made out of a difficult situation. The Dawson Springs softball and baseball fields were extensively damaged by the tornado. This was further complicated by the fact that there are not many other places for the boys and girls in the Dawson Springs youth sports to participate.
For many years we have seen a decline in the number of facilities for youth sports as there are no longer leagues for baseball and softball in the communities that used to have them. We formerly had leagues in Hanson, Earlington, Mortons Gap, Nortonville and West Hopkins but they have all slowly faded away.
Unfortunately even if some of these facilities were close to Dawson Springs they were not in a condition that could be used readily for softball or baseball this summer.
Other than the facility at YAA the Dawson Springs facility was basically what was left of baseball and softball in our county for youth. It is a testament to some great volunteers of Dawson Springs that they were able to survive this past season.
Since the tornado displaced the softball and baseball fields a decision had to be made. The decision was made to relocate the entire league to Princeton, Kentucky, approximately 12 miles away.
Princeton has its own youth softball and baseball leagues. Fortunately Princeton had a facility, the City-County Park, that has not been used for several years for youth leagues but it was still in good enough shape to run youth programs. The decision was made to move the entire Dawson Springs program to the facility in Princeton and the leagues proceeded.
As it turned out, the youth programs in Dawson Springs not only made it this season but actually prospered. Dawson Springs Youth League President Jordan Dalton recently stated, “We had approximately 254 youth participating in the program which surprisingly is an increase in numbers from the prior year”.
The Dawson Springs Leagues range from young players in the Peewee League and T-Ball all the way up to 15 and under youth baseball.
Many of the programs in Dawson Springs, like many other communities, are able to field teams of their own town and play a league. For example, T-Ball and Peewee have their own leagues.
As children get older, there are oftentimes not enough teams for a league and in Dawson Spring’s case they play in the Lake Area Baseball and Softball League (LABS).
The LABS League is composed of teams from Dawson Springs, Caldwell County, Trigg County, Livingston, Crittenden County and Webster County.
As Dalton was equally proud, “Not only was it a good year for Dawson Springs numbers, it was a good year on the field as our 10 and under baseball team, the Pirates, won the LABS championship with a 10-2 record”.
It has been a rough several months for the folks of the Dawson Springs area as not only did the tornado affect people’s lives and youth leagues, but also affected the high school programs. Fortunately the Dawson Springs boys’ baseball team had Tradewater Park to practice and play.
On the girls’ softball, however, the team practiced as best they could on the school parking lot and in a makeshift area at the 4-H camp.
The Dawson Springs girls’ softball team played all away games. However, visiting schools were oftentimes very nice to allow the Lady Panthers to have “a home game” and senior night was actually played on the Caldwell County Lady Tigers field.
If you have been by Dawson Springs, you will notice it will take a great deal of work to replace the youth fields. Dalton noted the only thing remaining standing was basically the concession stand and two dugouts and the two dugouts are going to have to be torn down.
The real problem with all of this, like anything else, is the cost. It is extremely expensive to replace lighting and poles for youth sports and although there is insurance and grants, there is still going to be costs.
Dalton added, “Another real problem is we have to have blueprints or someone to design the layout of the fields. I hope we can improve our layout but like anything else this is going to take a lot of money”.
Dalton concluded, “Fields will not be ready for next year and it may be two years or more”.
The tornado was terrible for Dawson Springs but we are thankful we have many good civic leaders who are working to rebuild the community including at the baseball and softball level for youth sports.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
