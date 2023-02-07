On Saturday, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons Powerlifting team competed in the IronCat Powerlifting meet in Trigg County, capturing the female division team championship and taking first place in five weight classes.
Individual winners included:
• 125 lb Champion — Jaycee Noffsinger
• 135 lb Champion — Callie Willis
• 165 lb Champion — Erin Pinkerton
• 195 lb Champion — Starr Springfield
• 250 lb Champion — Kaydee Lindsey
“I am so proud to see the hard work these young ladies put in to bring them this success”, said Coach Mark Phaup.
The Lady Maroons were also represented by second place finishes from Carmen Todd, Madeline Siddon, Addy Prow and Nyssa Stone, while Brooklynn Barnett grabbed a third.
“Most of these girls were just 5 lbs. short of their own championship, we are competing and improving by leaps and bounds” added Coach Phaup.
On the Boys side of the meet the Maroons were led by 125lb strong man Conner Burns. Burns won the 125 lb class with a combined lift of 365 lbs
In the 250 lb. Division Kadence Price took home second place honors. Andrew Darnell turned in Madisonville’s strongest performance of the day with a 500-pound total and 3rd place finish in the very strong 205 lb division. Jacob Miller turned in a solid 3rd place finish in the 185 lb class with a 435 lb. total. Marvin Robert another 8th grader finished 3rd in the 250 lb class.
8th grader Aadyn Tyson took home a 4th place finish in the 125 lb class while Skyler Minton, Carter Layton, and Dwayne Lovan also contributed 4th place finishes. Also scoring for the Maroons were fifth place finishes by Rylen Dame, Seth Spencer and Benji Fletcher.
