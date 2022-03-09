The Madisonville-North Hopkins Powerlifting Team flexed their muscles over the weekend as, for the first time in seven years, they returned to the annual Kentucky Powerlifting State Championship at North Bullitt High School in Shepherdsville. Despite facing some powerhouses, including Louisville Trinty and Louisville St. SX high schools, the Maroons grabbed ten individual state titles and 12 runner-ups in the contest.
Head Powerlifting Coach Mark Phaup advised this was the most overall points the team has ever scored, including years when had previously won the State Championships.
“These kids came to compete and we were just one point from capturing all three state titles,” he said.
The Maroons fielded a girls team for the first time and ran away with the Female Kentucky State Championship. The Lady Maroons blew out the competition capturing the title to out distance runner-up Bath County High School 59-35. The Lady Maroons took three individual State Champions in addition to a pair of State Runner-ups.
Leading the Maroons was Destiny Whitsell, who tied a state record in the 123 lb. class bringing home top honors. Jaycee Noffsinger also had a big day, winning the 132 lb. class and winning the best lifter award in the female division. Rounding out the individual champions was Nyssa Tone who captured her title in the 181 lb. division even after Coach Phaup moved her up a weight class to help the team. Kenzie Stoltz was runner-up in the 132 lb. division, Kalie Willis was runner-up in the 148 lb. division and Camryn LaGrange, who had the Lady Maroons highest lift totals at 405 lbs was runner-up in the 165 lb. class. Bryanne Johnson and Star Springfield rounded out the Lady Maroons scoring with a pair of 3rd place finishes.
The Maroon JV Team also captured the Kentucky State Title in the JV Division totaling 77 Team points while fielding five individual State Champions and two runners-up. Coach Phaup advised this point total was nearly 20 points higher than the Maroons previous JV State Championship.
Leading the Maroon JV Squad were Kentucky State Champions Aiden Burns in the 114 lb. class, Bryson Shoulders in the 123 lb. class, Trashaun Smith in the 132 lb. class, Anias Mitchell in the 165 lb. class and Michael Bailey in the 308 lb. class. Placing runner-up for the Maroon JV Squad was Rylan Dame in the 123 lb. class, Marquez Hightower in the 165lb. class and Jacob Miller in the 181 class. Third place winners for the Maroons were Canie Armstead in 132 lb. class, Kirk LaGrange in the 148 lb. class, Tyzae White in the 165 lb class, Skyler Minton in the 181 class and Dayvon Marion in the 220 lb class. Rounding out the scoring for the Marrons were 4th place finisher Donavan Hill in the 275 lb. class and fifth place finisher DeJean Harvey in the 220 lb. class.
The Marron Varsity Squad lost a heart breaker to Louisville St. X 69-68.
The one-point loss was still troubling Coach Phaup at print time as he had two lifters pull their last dead lift for the Championship in their respective weight classes only to see them get Red Cards, which disqualified the lift. Phaup said that he witnessed both lifts and was confident both kids had won the Title for the Maroons.
Red Flags are like penalties in other sports, and you live with the referee’s decision. Saint X and Trinity are perennial State Powerlifting Championship caliber teams and Coach Phaup added he just hated it for his kids.
“They worked so hard and fought their tails off and just came up short on a technicality,” said Phaup.
Scoring for the Varsity squad were individual Kentucky State Champions Evan Robinson 242 lb class and Ricky Polk in the 275 lb. class. The Maroons also had an amazing 6 state runners-up in the Varsity Division; Conner Burns in the 123 lb. class, Terrence Flowers in the 148 lb. class, Trevin Smith in the 165 lb. class, Traevon Civils in the 181 lb class, Hunter Gossett in the 198 lb class and Chris Price, who is headed to EKU to play football in the fall, in the 220 lb. class. The Maroons also had third place performances from Tremaine Lovan in the 148 lb. class, Trea Sanchez in the 242 lb. class, Trenton Campbell in the 275 lb. class and Tevaun Foster in the 308 lb. class. Rounding out the finishers for the Maroons were Jacob Fletcher 4th in the 181 lb. class, Brent Berry 4th in the 220 lb. class and Lane Bowles 5th in the 198 lb. class.
Coach Phaup said he wanted to thank Head Football Coach Chris Price for allowing the Maroons to compete in Powerlifting again after a seven- year absence.
“The camaraderie we are building in the weight room is contagious and someone is breaking a personal best or team record every single day,” he said. “Second, I want to thank our great staff that is at our complex working with our kids every day to get better. I had the idea to take a girls’ team this year and Coach Price and my son, Coach TJ Phaup, took it upon themselves to recruit our school hallways for our State Champion girls’ team. Bravo to them. Finally, I would like to congratulate our kids, as we traveled to Louisville with 52 kids, and we had 34 of them place in the top three of their respective weight classes. That is a remarkable feat and one that will be hard to duplicate.”
“Also, thank you to all the parents, boosters and friends that showed up to the State Meet to cheer on our kids, we are truly grateful,” he concluded.
