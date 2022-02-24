Paying attention to the environment and getting one’s timing right is important in life. I may feel like going to the beach today, but it is raining hard in February in western Kentucky. Short of doing a fund raiser, jumping into a lake right here right now would seem a little out of place. If I want to go to the beach I either need to change my location or wait for the right time.
We all know through experience and good sense that it is important to dress appropriately for the climate we are in. It is equally important to follow the natural rhythms of life when farming, gardening, hunting, fishing, or sports. It goes without saying how ridiculous and unproductive it would be to do otherwise.
If a fisherman always fished at the same place in the same way all the time, there would be days of success, but more days of failure. If a person dressed the same way all the time for every activity it would make no sense at all for most activities. But let’s suppose that a person who is supposed to be a leader and an expert in fishing or how to dress actively encouraged fishing the same way all the time or dressing the same way whether attending the symphony or water skiing. Further, what if the leader blamed the follower for failure even though success was impossible… what would be the result?
There are a few presentations of Christianity that are the spiritual equivalent of this. They may work in one season but fail miserably in another. Some are so focused on obtaining God’s material blessing that they seem to forget that not everyone is so “blessed”, though still faithful. There are some that are so focused on a particular moral issue that there is little room for anything else, never mind grace and forgiveness. Still others declare that unless one has a particular type of family, they are not quite up to standard — although this is waning some in recent years.
There are also those that have come to believe that Christians should be “happy” or ‘joyful” or “nice.” There are few things in this world as miserable as a person in pain who believes that their religion requires them to deny that pain. There are others who look at the world and find nothing but judgment and self-righteousness. This produces an entirely different type of misery.
Then there are those who emphasize God’s forgiveness to the near exclusion of his judgment, or grace to the exclusion of works (we didn’t start arguing over this for over a thousand years). Of course, the opposite is true as well.
There are teachings that are good and true and perfectly appropriate when the season is right, but that do real damage when out of place. I suspect that we have all been on the receiving end of a misplaced truth or comment — hopefully because of lack of understanding rather than willful malice.
It may be fine to find joy in the middle of pain, but it is rarely helpful to be told how to do it. It is a wonderful thing to be part of a healthy family, but there is nothing in the Bible that says it is a prerequisite for being a child of God or even that it will happen if one already is.
In one of his Sermons, Gregory of Nazianzus (329 — c 390), said concerning encouraging others, “Some are benefited by praise, others by blame, both being applied in season; while if out of season, or unreasonable, they are injurious; some are set right by encouragement, others by rebuke; some, when taken to task in public, others, when privately corrected. For some are wont to despise private admonitions but are recalled to their senses by the condemnation of a number of people, while others, who would grow reckless under reproof openly given, accept rebuke because it is in secret, and yield obedience in return for sympathy.” (Gregory of Nazianzus, Oration 2).
The apostle Paul said concerning our speech, “Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer everyone.” (Colossians 4:6).
There are times to stand and times to move back. There are seasons to speak and others to stay quiet. There are times to praise God and times to lament. God gave us all our emotions and passions for a reason and our faith encompasses all of them. Faith does not tell us how we “should” feel, it gives us a place to take those feelings and grow.
P.S. Ukraine has been under attack for nearly a decade. Let’s continue to pray for that nation.
