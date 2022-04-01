An April Fools Day prank went wrong for one local youth after law enforcement say he sent a message threatening to take a gun to James Madison Middle School on Friday with “criminal intent.”
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office say they became aware of the threat on Thursday night. An investigation revealed that the threat itself had actually been sent by a one juvenile pretending to be another as part of ongoing bullying.
HCSO, assisted by the Madisonville Police Department, spoke to the suspect and all other parties involved. The unnamed juvenile who sent the message has been charged with second degree terroristic threatening, a felony. The juvenile whose name was used in the threat has not been charged as police believe he was a victim of the prank.
Law enforcement say the threat itself was meant as a prank and that they do not believe any students were ever in any danger. An investigation is ongoing to determine if any other students were involved in the prank.
“The top priority for Hopkins County Schools is for our students and staff to be safe,” Hopkins County Schools said in a press release. “ Law enforcement investigated the alleged threat and has taken appropriate action. In addition, this morning, there were extra law enforcement officers at JMMS to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We appreciate the partnerships Hopkins County Schools has with area law enforcement agencies.”
