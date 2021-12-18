This week I want to ask the question, “Whatever happened to that basketball player?”
This is something you see done in Sports Illustrated often when they profile former athletes. I thought it would be interesting this week during the height of basketball season to catch up with some of our former basketball players and find out what they are doing now.
JEFF JENNINGS
A star player of the Dawson Springs Panther basketball team through the mid-1970s. He is still a leader in the Dawson Springs community.
Jennings was a teammate of current Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley. One of the cheerleaders on those great Panther basketball teams was long time Dawson Springs School Board Member Rhonda Mills, who is still active in the community.
Jennings, like a lot of Hopkins Countians, was impacted by the tornadoes of last week, December 10, 2021. The tornado event that happened to all of western Kentucky and particularly Dawson Springs has been terrible but you couldn’t have better leaders helping Dawson Springs including Jennings and his high school classmates.
Today Jennings is helping out with the tornado relief efforts through his work. He works at the front desk of Pennyrile Lodge. Pennyrile State Park Lodge has served as a shelter for many displaced residents and is also a supply hub where tornado victims can get supplies during this unbelievable crisis we are experiencing.
Jennings was very positive adding, “As usual in these tragedies, the goodness of people who want to help is amazing.”
JEFF ANDERSON
Jeff Anderson was not a high school basketball player in Hopkins County but did play his youth and junior high basketball here back in the early 1980s. He was in the era of local greats such as Travis Ford, Skip McGaw and Chris Bowles.
His parents were Jack and Ann Anderson who were real estate developers in the community developing such venues as the truck stop and Best Western Motel in Mortons Gap.
Anderson eventually moved to Evansville in 1985 and was a 1990 graduate of Memorial High School in Evansville. He then made his mark in the collegiate level at Kent State University in Ohio.
Anderson took Memorial High School to the semi-State in 1989 and then shot 53.7% from the three point range for Kent State in the 1992-93 season to lead the nation.
Today Anderson is a real estate and franchise developer based out of Evansville, Indiana. His parents live in Naples, Florida and his sister, Katy, lives in London, England and sister, Aimee, lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
JAMIE KEY CRYAN
Jamie Key was a three sport athlete and Hall of Famer at Hopkins Central High School where she starred in cross country, basketball and tennis.
After graduation she went on to be a star tennis player at Kentucky Wesleyan.
Since 2016 she has been living in Lisbon, Portugal due to her husband’s career as an agent for the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
She and her husband both work at the United States Embassy in Portugal. She conducts investigations on applicants seeking employment in the State Department.
On the athletic front Key continues to be involved in racing as she races in local races in Portugal and says, “My proudest moment this year was my 5-year-old competing in two races and biking four miles beside me as I ran three times a week.”
JUSTIN KEY
Justin Key is the older brother of Jamie Key and was a cross country, basketball and tennis star at Providence High School. He is remembered as being part of the 1998 District Championship team. However, most people would tell you that he was a better tennis player than basketball.
He grew up in the Nebo area in a very athletic family. His grandfather and grandmother, George and Martha Wooton, were both Superintendents of the Providence School System. George Wooton was a former Nebo High School basketball player and Martha Wooton was a cheerleader.
Justin’s father, Danny, was a three sport athlete at Webster County High School and his mother, Dana Wooten Key, was a class valedictorian and a cheerleader at Providence High School.
Key went on to Murray State University and the University of Louisville Law School and today is a partner in the Louisville law firm of Goldberg Simpson.
Key is one of only three certified family law specialists in the Louisville and southern Indiana area. He and his wife, Leslie, have two children who are active in the Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville.
It is always good to catch up and hear from many of our local athletes who are still playing an important part in their communities here locally or across the world.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist.
