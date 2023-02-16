I wrote a couple of weeks ago some thoughts about Black History Month. I want to share another reason I need Black History Month. Song. This is not about the style of music, but rather the lyrics. It is worth listening to spiritual songs, songs from the Civil Rights movement (and the decades prior), rap, and hip-hop — because of what they say. Some of it offends me, but it is a way for me to take in another view of the world to which I have little access.
Song has forever been a way for human beings to express what is difficult to say. I was in a discussion a few days ago concerning the value of songs that express pain and protest. Someone made a comment about “secular” songs having nothing to say about spiritual matters. I could not disagree more with that thought. I might go so far as to say that there are no secular songs. They all express theology in one way or another. The god may not be the Christian God, but it is a rare song that does not express theology of some type — even if it has to do with how human beings treat each other. Those songs that speak of infidelity or violence only work because we would rather live in a world without them.
African-American music (at least the lyrics) has a long and rich history that is firmly rooted in religion — usually Judeo-Christian, but not always. As a white male born during the civil rights movement of the 1960’s, I find it useful, painful (because I am embarrassed and uncomfortable, not in fear for my life), and educational to listen to the music by black artists. I just hope that I am learning to hear it as well.
I cannot imagine anyone not being familiar with the spiritual Swing Low, Sweet Chariot which is based on Elijah’s chariot ride into heaven. It is a song of pain and hope. Another is based on Psalm 137 and becomes more poignant the more one considers the lyrics. It is a lament for home, from which the people have been forcibly removed. I have never sung it thinking about my great-grandparents, but some of my neighbors have. It takes effort for me to hear what others understand intuitively.
By the waters of Babylon,
there we sat down and wept,
when we remembered Zion.
On the willows there
we hung up our lyres.
For there our captors
required of us songs,
and our tormentors, mirth, saying,
“Sing us one of the songs of Zion!”
How shall we sing the LORD’s song
in a foreign land?
Here is a short list of songs worth listening to and hearing during Black History Month. Again, the style is less important than the lyrics. The more uncomfortable they make me, the more I need to listen to them.
“What’s Goin’ On — Marvin Gaye
“Strange Fruit” — Billie Holiday
“Buffalo Soldiers” — Bob Marley
“Ol’ Man River” — Paul Robison
“Mississippi Goddam” — Nina Simone
“Say it Loud — I’m Black and Proud” — James Brown
“Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
“Respect” — Aretha Franklin
“Lift Every Voice” — Alicia Keys
“Stars Fell on Alabama” — Billie Holiday
“By the Waters of Babylon” — Boney M
For most of these songs the events are in our living memory. Their messages push us far beyond the things that we can say. They give me a chance to share, at least for a moment, common ground with other people whose experience of the United States is different than mine. The difference is that I get to step out as soon as the song is over.
I am a forever hopeful optimist. I still believe we are in a much better place that we were when some of these songs were written. I look forward to the day when race does not matter. I wish we didn’t have to talk about it. If I have the temerity to call myself a disciple of Christ I should have the courage to do my part in bringing justice and equality to all human beings.
