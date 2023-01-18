The 2023 General Assembly convened for just four days between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, but numerous bills have already been filed for the 2023 legislative session. State senators have introduced 51 bills, while representatives have brought 134 to the floor.
Legislators are in recess until Tuesday, Feb. 7, when they will return to Frankfort for an additional 13 days this winter. The remainder of the 2023 session will convene Wednesday, Sept. 1, for the final 13 days.
District 4 Senator Robby Mills is the primary sponsor on two bills.
The Henderson native is the lone sponsor for Senate Bill 9, which is commonly known as Lofton’s Law. The bill proposes defining certain instances of hazing as first degree offenses and Class D felonies. It also allows for second degree offenses to be charged as Class A misdemeanors.
“Intentional, wanton, and reckless participation in the act of hazing needs to be stopped in Kentucky,” Mills stated. “The only way for organizations and the people who operate these organizations to understand the severity of hazing is to attach a crime to this behavior in Kentucky.”
The bill creates a Class D Felony for intentional and wanton participation in hazing that causes serious personal injury or death of a student, and a Class A Misdemeanor for reckless participation in hazing, Mills explained. Both crimes will also carry the immediate loss of any KEES scholarships the students might have.
“Thirteen states have similar laws on the books,” Mills said. “Lofton’s Law is in memory of Lofton Hazelwood of Henderson, who tragically lost his life in a hazing event last year at University of Kentucky.”
Also high on the agenda for Mills is banning the installation of Tik Tok from any devices controlled by the state. The popular social media app has garnered much attention from federal and state governments the past few years as its connection to the Chinese Communist Party. Congressional hearings in Washington DC have raised significant privacy concerns.
“The Tik Tok app is owned by ByteDance, which is controlled by the Chinese government,” Mills said. “ByteDance has in the past used another app to push pro-Chinese government content. National Security experts have long suggested that the Chinese government could be using this app, that amasses huge troves of personal data from its users, as an avenue for spying and harvesting sensitive information from its users.”
Mills believes Senate Bill 20, which mirrors House Bill 124, is necessary, especially since he feels Governor Andy Beshear has not been decisive in the matter.
“This app has no place on any Kentucky state computer or device, and SB 20 bans this app from Executive and Legislative branch computers, and directs the same for the Judicial branch,” Mills added. “Governor Beshear had the opportunity to ban this app, as many other governors were during our Interim period, but chose not to. A week following the filing of my bill, the governor decided to act, but his actions only cover the Executive branch. (This bill) covers the whole of the state government.”
Also filed is Senate Bill 7, a proposal Mills has co-sponsored to address the collection of union dues within some sectors of state government.
The senator says he has not finished with the legislation he intends to propose during this year’s session. He is eyeing major concerns that he feels affect a wide range of Kentucky’s citizens.
First is a bill mandating power companies evaluate how they will replace the capacity to provide electricity when a power plant is closed. Legislators have voiced concern over the state’s energy availability since Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric proposed rolling blackouts during the coldest stretch of 2022 in December.
“This is an anti-blackout bill,” Mills stated. “The citizens of Kentucky should never be the victim of blackouts.”
Another filing will address the way proxy voters for state pension systems select how to invest those funds. If passed, the bill would create a statute that requires those voters to focus only on making the pension funds profitable. This is in response to a recent movement in which agencies invest such funds according to social concerns. Commonly called “Environmental, Social, and Governance” (ESG), this practice has been compared by some to the Chinese social credit system.
Also on Mills’ agenda is a bill to make illegal any “transitioning” drug or surgical treatment performed on children under 18 years of age. House Bill 120 also addresses this matter.
Finally, the senator also will file a bill to “clean up” some concerns involving voting, as well as to continue the “risk-limiting audits” of the state’s election results.
The deadline for bills to be filed in the state senate is Tuesday, Feb. 21.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.