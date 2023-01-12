Acceptable plastics are:

any drink bottle caps like soda, water, juice, tea, sports drinks

applesauce pouch caps

baby food caps

deodorant caps

detergent caps

flip-top caps

Hair Spray caps

Marker caps

Milk Jug caps

Ointment tube caps

medicine bottle caps

plastic sheeting spool caps

spout caps

shampoo/conditioner caps

spray paint caps

toothpaste caps

cool whip lids

ice cream bucket lids

peanut butter jar lids

cottage cheese lids

cream cheese lids

butter lids

mayonnaise jar lids

Nestea lids

yogurt lids

Pringles lids

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.