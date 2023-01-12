Acceptable plastics are:
any drink bottle caps like soda, water, juice, tea, sports drinks
applesauce pouch caps
baby food caps
deodorant caps
detergent caps
flip-top caps
Hair Spray caps
Marker caps
Milk Jug caps
Ointment tube caps
medicine bottle caps
plastic sheeting spool caps
spout caps
shampoo/conditioner caps
spray paint caps
toothpaste caps
cool whip lids
ice cream bucket lids
peanut butter jar lids
cottage cheese lids
cream cheese lids
butter lids
mayonnaise jar lids
Nestea lids
yogurt lids
Pringles lids
