Wednesday the Jr Golf Series competed at Central City Country Club with Hopkins County golfers turning in the following results:

3 -Hole Divisions Boys 8- Under

  • Madisonville Scott Ralston 12, Madisonville Tyler McClain 12, Madisonville Jaxson Crook 16 ,Madisonville Sam Burden 17, Madisonville George Chandler 21, Madisonville Bennett Sizemore 21

Girls 8 -Under

Madisonville Scarlett Sharber 19, Madisonville Carly Williams 21, Madisonville Fiona Sharber 24

Boys 9-10

Madisonville Sawyer Stanley 29, Madisonville Cade Williams 29

9 — Hole Divisions Boys 11-12

  • Madisonville Will Burden 41 won playoff

Boys 13-15

Madisonville Reed Beeny 66

Girls 13-15

Madisonville Reagan Ramsey 56

18 — Hole Divisions Boys 16-18 Championship

Madisonville Kolby Crook 73, Madisonville Michael Terry 95, Madisonville Brayden Zimmer 105, Madisonville Sawyer Thomison 125

Boys 13-15 Championship

Madisonville Brennen Cole 89

Girls 16-18 Championship

Madisonville Carmon Todd 116

