Wednesday the Jr Golf Series competed at Central City Country Club with Hopkins County golfers turning in the following results:
3 -Hole Divisions Boys 8- Under
- Madisonville Scott Ralston 12, Madisonville Tyler McClain 12, Madisonville Jaxson Crook 16 ,Madisonville Sam Burden 17, Madisonville George Chandler 21, Madisonville Bennett Sizemore 21
Girls 8 -Under
Madisonville Scarlett Sharber 19, Madisonville Carly Williams 21, Madisonville Fiona Sharber 24
Boys 9-10
Madisonville Sawyer Stanley 29, Madisonville Cade Williams 29
9 — Hole Divisions Boys 11-12
- Madisonville Will Burden 41 won playoff
Boys 13-15
Madisonville Reed Beeny 66
Girls 13-15
Madisonville Reagan Ramsey 56
18 — Hole Divisions Boys 16-18 Championship
Madisonville Kolby Crook 73, Madisonville Michael Terry 95, Madisonville Brayden Zimmer 105, Madisonville Sawyer Thomison 125
Boys 13-15 Championship
Madisonville Brennen Cole 89
Girls 16-18 Championship
Madisonville Carmon Todd 116
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.