The Madisonville Police Department reported the following activity on Wednesday:
• Charles Compton was charged on Tuesday with failure to signal, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James A. McCardle was charged on Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear and a probation violation.
• Destiny L. Mullins was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Alexander Reid was served a parole violation warrant on Tuesday and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Taylor B. Blanton was charged with two probation violations for a felony offense.
