Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Monday:
Michael J. Oldham was charged on Friday with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Steven T. Lott was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Frantzy Julme was charged on Friday with theft of identity, giving officer false information, possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Thomas Harthausen was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Stephanie Raye Baxter was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Robert J. Pressley was charged on Friday with contempt of court.
Ralph E. Plunkett was charged on Friday with stalking.
William Pettus was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Michael K. Krouser was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Austin Moore was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Domingo Sebastian Baltazar was charged on Sunday with indecent exposure and public intoxication.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Monday:
Aubrey E. Gunn was charged on Friday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
Danielle R. Littlepage was charged on Sunday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
Mary C. Armstrong was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Steven B. Matheny was charged on Sunday with Criminal Trespassing.
