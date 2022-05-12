The Lady Maroons lost 8-1 in a tennis match on Tuesday night against Webster County.
The lone win came from senior Megan Oakley. After completing her doubles match, she started her singles play.
“Megan won in a nail-biting match,” said head coach Kyla Arnott. “Megan was down 0-4 and made a gallant comeback defeating Sara Welshans 8-6. My words to Megan were ‘Sara is good! You are Better’ ”
In JV play, the young Lady Maroons won 5-1.
