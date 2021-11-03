The University of Kentucky didn’t have trouble scoring or getting shots to drop in its first exhibition of this college basketball season.
Kentucky beat Kentucky Wesleyan College 95-72 last Friday in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats will host Miles on Friday in their second exhibition of the preseason. No. 10 UK’s season begins for real next Tuesday when it meets Duke in Madison Square Garden in the Champions Classic.
UK made 53.5% of its shots against KWC. That included making 11 of 29 three-point shots. Kentucky Wesleyan coach Drew Cooper was impressed.
“Every offensive possession for them, every shot that went up, it was really the right shot,” Cooper said. “It was in rhythm. It was off-ball reversals. It was off of one more pass. It was at the rim. I didn’t detect anybody on UK’s roster that was out there with an agenda other than getting the best shot. And that was very frustrating to us.”
Keion Brooks Jr. got the benefit of having some shot chances because KWC played off him some during the game.
“This team with so many skilled players offensively, people are willing to give up the ball, there’s no need for you to hunt your shot,” Brooks said. “If you play it the right way the ball is going to find you in your areas and in your spots, then it’s on you just to make the shots. I think there was a couple times that Kellan (Grady) came off and threw it back to me cause he saw two good looks, Sahvir (Wheeler) also got me some good looks in transition.”
Pace was something UK coach John Calipari was very interested in pushing.
“I like that we can press with our guards like they can pick up and play. You’re not going to get beat on a dribble, they’re going to stay in front,” Calipari said Friday. “But we ran. What happens when you play with that kind of speed, it’s usually about 12, 13 minutes into the game you’ll get a little bust-out. Then in the second half, about the 10-minute mark, 11-minute mark, 12, in there, you get another bust-out. It just wears on the other team.”
UK likes how it is scoring, but one of the things that Calipari likes most on his basketball teams are big players who make it difficult for other teams to score in the paint.
Calipari wants shot blockers, which means forwards working with Oscar Tshiebwe to keep opposing players out of the lane.
“This team needs an interior defender other than just Oscar. Who is it? I don’t know,” Calipari said after UK beat KWC. “Jacob (Toppin) raised his hand. OK, it can be you. “I need dogs. Who are the dogs? C’mon. Show me who you are. ‘I don’t play that way.’ OK, you just moved back a little bit.”
Brooks, who along with freshman TyTy Washington led UK’s scorers with 18 points each, defined “dogs.”
Brooks gave his definition of what Calipari is looking for. Brooks has the most experience of anybody on this team in dealing with Calipari.
“Someone who plays hard, who competes every possession,” Brooks said. “He just goes out there and does what other guys don’t want to do. “We’re going to figure that out. I think we’ve got a team full of dogs. We’ve got to bring it out of people.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.