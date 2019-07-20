Madisonville North Hopkins High School's Site Based Decision Making Council will meet at the board office at 4 p.m. Monday to continue the selection process for a new principal following Tommy Ransom's departure from the position earlier this month.
The committee will meet to review additional applicants, approve interview questions and then conduct scheduled interviews. To date, there have been nine applicants for the position, according to school officials.
"We expect that a new principal will be selected prior to the start of school," said Lori Harrison, school board communications specialist.
School will be back in session in Hopkins County on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Ransom served as principal at Madisonville for four years and left to assume the same position in Henderson County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.