correction
In an article on the 4th District State Senate race that ran in Friday’s paper, we incorrectly reported that Republican candidate Robby Mills will not face a Democrat contender in the November General Election. That is incorrect, he will face Democrat and lifelong Henderson resident Bruce Pritchett in that race.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.