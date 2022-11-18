The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has a total of 9 employees from both the Main Branch and the Dawson Springs Branch. I thought it would be a fun idea to interview HCMPL staff so you, the reader, could get to know us all a little bit better. Today, we are chatting with Angel Killough.
What is your position at HCMPL & how long have you worked here? Assistant Director/Branch Librarian. Overall, I have been here 20 years in various capacities.
How would you describe your role in the library? I do a little bit of everything and hope to do at least some of it decently.
What do you wish people knew about HCMPL? How great our staff is and how hard they work.
What do you like best about your job? Helping people find the information they are looking for and hoping that they leave better than when they came into the library.
Besides books, what are you passionate about? Audiobooks, movies, music and recently video games.
When you’re not reading, what are you doing? Working or spending time with my family.
Libraries are constantly evolving. What are some things you would like to see happen at HCMPL? To continue to improve upon our current library services and programming.
If you had any one superpower, what would you choose? Psionic powers have always intrigued me, like those of Jean Grey or Charles Xavier from the X-Men comics.
Tell us about one book you really love. The Giver by Lois Lowry is one of my favorite books of all time. It raises a lot of really great questions about society and people’s roles in it.
What are you currently reading (or what was the last book you read)? I love audiobooks and they are my primary method of book consumption, and right now I am listening to Fire and Blood by George R. R. Martin.
Thank you for joining me during this interview with HCMPL Staff. Do you and Angel have any common interests, share any love for genres/authors? Stop by the Dawson Springs Branch Library and let her know. She would love to say hi in person.
