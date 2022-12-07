The Lady Panthers picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday night against Community Christian, knocking off the Lady Warriors 45-31.
After losing in the season opener against Christian Fellowship, Dawson Springs dropped a Saturday night game to Christian Fellowship and a Monday match-up against cross-county Hopkins County Central.
Abby Ward led the Lady Panthers in their loss to Livingston Central, adding 15 points. Gracie Harper scored 11, while Kimberly Hoover had 6 and Madeline Back had two.
On Monday, the Lady Panthers dropped a game to the Lady Storm, despite a dominate second period in which Dawson posted 24 points.
The Lady Panthers where led by another solid night from Abby Ward with 25 points, Gracie Harper finished with eight points, Kimberly Hoover had five and Natalee Oldham finished with three points.
On Tuesday night the Lady Panthers finally picked up their first win, downing Community Christian 45-31.
Dawson Springs held a narrow 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Warriors closed the gap to 17-16 by the half.
In the third quarter, Community Christian came out hot, jumping to a 21-17 lead by the four minute mark. From there the Lady Panthers went on a 15-3 run to take a 32-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Dawson Springs was on cruise control in the final period, taking a 45-31 win.
