Justice continues to be elusive in the cases of two area men killed in the 1970s, heightening frustrations that have lingered for nearly a half-century.
The ongoing investigations into the deaths of Larry Key and Kentucky State Police Trooper William Barrett were outlined in a four-part series, “The Ambush Killings,” in the Daily News last year. Visit bgdailynews.com to read those stories.
Barrett, a Tennessee native, was an Air Force veteran who joined the KSP and became a road trooper based at Bowling Green’s Post 3 in 1968.
On Dec. 18, 1971, when his 4 p.m.-to-midnight shift ended, Barrett returned home to Morehead Trailer Park in Rockfield, where he lived with his wife, Thelma, and two young sons. About 12:15 a.m., he was getting out of his cruiser when someone called his name from near a small shed at the back of the property along a fenced tree line. As Barrett spun around, he was hit with a double-barreled shotgun blast.
Barrett managed to pull out his revolver and get a shot off in the direction of the attacker, but he was then hit with another shotgun blast. He died moments later at the age of 35.
Larry Stinson Key grew up in Edmonson County, the youngest of nine children. He married his high school sweetheart, Renetta, in 1960, and they had two sons.
On July 28, 1972, Key was driving home from work at a Cave City truck stop and was turning off Interstate 65 at the Glendale exit.
He pulled over to the side of the ramp as two men in a two-tone green car who were following Key pulled up behind him. The men exited the vehicle and approached Key’s car, where witnesses reported hearing shouting.
The man on the driver’s side of Key’s car then pulled out a .38-caliber handgun and shot Key in the face. The wounded Key pushed past the shooter and started running toward I-65. Before he could make it, he was shot in the back, with the bullet piercing his heart. He died in the grass alongside the exit ramp one day after his 31st birthday.
No one has ever been charged with either of the killings.
Larry Key’s widow, Renetta Wilson, and others believe the killings were linked. Barrett may have discovered wrongdoing by other police officers, according to some sources, and Key was cooperating with police regarding the investigation of the rampant drug dealing and other criminal activity based at truck stops. Police are not discounting that the cases are connected.
KSP Post 3 Detective Gary Travis, who is leading the Barrett investigation, said that since the case was spotlighted last year, no new information has surfaced.
But “it won’t be closed until we have an arrest and a conviction,” he said.
In that pursuit, time is not on investigators’ side.
“The problem is a lot of folks (who may have information on the case) are dead or dying,” he said.
Still, “anything that comes in, we follow up on,” he said.
In the Key case, the continued lack of progress in the investigation is “infuriating” for his family.
Wilson and her two sons have made finding Key’s killer a crusade; they have offered a substantial reward, paid for a billboard spotlighting the cases, established a Facebook page dedicated to the murder and have done as much investigating on their own as they can.
KSP Post 4 spokesman Trooper Scotty Sharp said last week the Key investigation “is still ongoing. We don’t have anything new — we wish we did.”
After the Daily News series last year, “I heard from some family and friends and supporters,” Wilson said. But who she said she hasn’t heard from is the KSP detective in charge of the case. “That’s what infuriates me more than anything,” she said.
Wilson and her sons make no secret of the fact that they believe that members of Key’s own family were involved in his death, that police corruption derailed the initial investigation and that the case remains a low priority for investigators.
Wilson said the KSP had contacted her in 2014 to say the case was being looked at again, raising her hopes for justice. But now she feels the renewed investigation has been ignored.
“Don’t get me back involved if you aren’t going to work it,” Wilson said. “The way it has been handled has not been right.”
Sharp said there has been some turnover at the post and there was a chance that the Key case would be reassigned, but the same investigator who has been handling it for several years remains in charge of it.
The investigation “is not being pushed to the side,” Sharp said.
But Wilson said she thinks the KSP is waiting for the last people who know about the case to “die off” because to make an arrest in the case would reveal the rampant corruption in law enforcement at the time of the murder.
But “if they think they are going to shut me down, they are mistaken,” she said.
