Though many establishments in Hopkins County are allowed to reopen this month, it’s far from business as usual.
In part of his Healthy at Work directive, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a statewide time frame to phase in business reopenings throughout this month. Shops like bowling alleys and movie theaters have been able to reopen since June 1, while other establishments, such as museums and libraries, will still need to wait until Monday.
In order to reopen and remain in operation, businesses must adhere to individualized health and safety requirements. Requisites such as restricted common areas, a limit on face-to-face interaction and the use of face masks and other PPE for employees are among those most common for businesses.
“Many of our businesses have had to reinvent themselves,” Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce President Libbie Spencer said. “The guidelines are pretty extensive, and many of our businesses are going beyond those.”
Melody Lanes Bowling Center reopened yesterday with their new revised hours and safety measures implemented. The bowling alley has been closed since mid-March, so when Jennifer Martz, current manager and employee of approximately 10 years, received news about its reopening, she said she was excited to get back to work.
“Our bowlers are kind of like family,” Martz said. “And it’s good to get back to a kind of normalcy.”
Prior to its reopening, employees at Melody Lanes had to accommodate Gov. Beshear’s guidelines for the business.
The max capacity of Melody Lanes has been reduced to 66 people from its original 200. There are markers on the floor to indicate six feet apart and hand sanitizer is available at the front counter.
In addition, employees must wear masks and continually wipe down common surfaces. At this time, only 10 lanes are available for customers so that bowlers are properly distanced. Equipment is taken directly to the customers by employees and sanitized after use.
The café area inside the bowling center has been closed, but customers can still order from the kitchen. According to Martz, employees are trained in food safety and continue to wear face masks and gloves when preparing food. When an order is ready, patrons are directed to the café’s counter by single order where they can retrieve their food, and the employees sanitize the counter after every order.
Martz said the initial turnout was smaller than she anticipated, but she expects business to pick up when people realize they are reopened.
Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks but it is not a requirement, according to Martz. She also hopes customers will adhere to the alley’s guidelines and not be offended by them.
“It’s a personal responsibility,” Martz said. “Our main job is our customers’ safety, regardless. We’re going to make them as safe as we can possibly make them.”
Bowling has been a tradition for Lori Nalan and her family for years. Prior to the alley’s temporary closure, she would bowl twice a month — once with just her and her partner and another time with their small children. Nalan said she is happy about Melody Lanes’ reopening because her family is able to chase away the summer boredom.
Brad Ballard said he has been eagerly awaiting the bowling alley’s reopening. Ballard’s family had owned Melody Lanes for over 50 years until it was purchased by Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. Ballard still participates in a bowling league and considers bowling a key aspect of his identity.
According to Ballard, wearing a face mask has been a difficult adjustment but he believes it is important to wear one in the community.
“I wear it because it’s good for me and good to protect other people,” Ballard said. “My mother is 85, and I don’t need to take anything to her.”
Ballard said he hopes other people wear face masks and practice social distancing in the community.
“It doesn’t work if patrons don’t follow the rules,” Ballard said.
Other local businesses, like Legate’s Furniture World, have taken additional measures to ensure health and safety of their employees and customers. Legate’s requires face masks to be worn inside the store. If customers do not have a face mask, the store will provide one at the door.
“They’re doing an extra level of precaution to ensure everyone is safe,” Spencer said.
According to Spencer, the Chamber has tried to mitigate the stress and uncertainty of reopening by creating a back to business toolkit to spread awareness of the guidelines and has provided access to thermometers, signage and related PPE.
Many vendors were able to adapt to the difficult and changing conditions since mid-March when most businesses had to close, she said.
“Many of our businesses did a great job at pivoting a couple of weeks into the outbreak,” Spencer said. “They were able to offer online shopping, curbside pickup, things like that.”
However, some fared better than others. According to Spencer, locally-owned, small businesses were hit the hardest and many are still reeling from the financial fallout. Though some businesses will be allowed to reopen, it’s up to the owners to decide if the limited revenue stream will outweigh operating costs.
“It’s not going to be feasible for some businesses to open up at 33% capacity. Everyone who owns a business is passionate about it, but they have to make a living at their business,” she said.
During this transition back to normalcy, Spencer said it is crucial to foster a relationship between patrons and local establishments.
“Our responsibility as citizens in Hopkins County is that we need to be very intentional with how we spend our money and support our small businesses that were hurt the most,” Spencer said.
Small changes to one’s routine like filling up your car at the locally-owned Ideal Mart or shopping in Madisonville rather than Evansville can provide much-needed support to local vendors, Spencer said.
It is also important for citizens to adhere to each business’s guidelines.
“Patrons have to be respectful of the security and guidance that each business has been putting into place,” she said. “We want to work together to make sure everyone is safe so we don’t have to shut down again. It’s really going to take following these guidelines for us to avoid another outbreak.”
