Last Friday the Go Junior Golf Series played at the Madisonville Country Club and once again our Hopkins County Youth did well. Here are the results.
3-Hole Divisions Girls 8-under
Scarlett Sharber 19, Addelyn Tucker 19, June Johnson 19, Kate Riddle 20
Boys 8-under
Jessiah Bottoms 12, Sam Burden 16, Barrett Groves 19, Jaxson Crook 19
6-Hole Divisions Boys 9-10
Will Burden 29, Corbin Kinkade 32, Cade Williams 34, Brantley Groves 43
Girls 9-10
Harper Frizzell 29, AJ Ratliff 32, Karoline Riddle 34
9-Hole Divisions Girls 11-12
Marlee McGaw 65
Boys 11-12
Jett Miller 46, Kyler Sneed 59
Boys 13-15
Michael Terry 51, Jax Miller 52 , Tyler Bryan 54, Brayden Zimmer 62, Duncan Eveland 65
9-Hole Divisions Girls 13-15
Rachel Waddle 63
18-hole championship results Girls 16-18
Grace Riddle 95
18-hole divisions Boys 16-18
Ben Dickerson 75, Paul Harris 83, J.T. Witherspoon 83, Gavin Sheets 90, Maddox Wilson 94
Boys 13-15
Jake Witherspoon 86, Max Clayton 87, Landan Bennett 114
