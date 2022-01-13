More than half of Americans make at least one New Year’s Resolution for the year. Each new year can be an exciting time to start fresh. However, many people find it extremely difficult to stick to their New Year’s resolutions. If you did choose to set a goal for 2022, how can the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library staff help you?
Your library can give you the information, tools, and encouragement that you will likely need to follow through with your New Year’s Resolutions. It doesn’t matter whether you want to start living a more healthy lifestyle, manage your finances more responsibly, or finally learn to play an instrument. Regardless of what type of life change you would like to make, we can help. Your friendly neighborhood librarians at HCMPL can help you keep your Resolutions in a couple of helpful — and powerful ways.
In order to succeed in our goals, we must understand what meeting those goals will entail. For example, if you would like to be more environmentally friendly this year, reading books and articles written by environmental experts would be a great place to start. HCMPL offers a ton of online resources and we are a hub where you can find more than just books, magazines, or DVDs. A lot of what we have to offer is available online. Stop by or call and ask us about materials that will help you meet your goals. Typically, you just need your library card number and a PIN to log into the library’s site and find a treasure trove of information.
Also, keep in mind that your librarian is an information professional. Even if you are looking for a resource or assistance that the library is unable to provide, your librarian can guide you. We love finding answers and sharing information to help others. We love nothing more than helping our community. I believe that libraries can help in some way with any question, obstacle, or goal. Whether you need help sticking to a New Year’s resolution or you need to find information or inspiration for another reason, count on us to help.
My opinion is that you should set a goal for this year. Try to make a reasonable goal, give yourself some room for error, and keep yourself surrounded by support. For more information on the online resources we have to offer, call 270-825-2680 or check out our website: www.publiclibrary.org.
