All A Honor Roll3rd grade
Josie Baker
Tyler Fields
June Johnson
Evan Killough
Levi Knight
CaMia Motley
Justice Nichols
Bryson Offutt
Gunner Patterson
Gracie Pendley
Presley Peyton
Rhaelee Thomas
Xavier White
4th grade
Aubrionna Barlow
Lex Campbell
Journee Copeland
Braleyn Gant
Luke Herring
Ellie Hofmann
Anna Liliker
Jax McClain
Paislee Reasons
Abbott Schwartzlose
Torie Thomasson
Nash Tyson
Zaide Williams
Tripp Woods
5th grade
Jase Cardwell
Mylie Duvall
Lyla Hancock
Jackson Hogan
Ally Kong
Lindy Laffoon
Colby Miller
Adam Olonchik
Mallee Jayde Roberts
Eli Ruth
Royce Scisney
Nevaeh Stokes
Bailey Tarrants
Harper Trice
All A/B Honor Roll3rd grade
Lydia Adams
Lillian Alvey
James Buckman
Marissa Crawford
Kimberlynn Godwin
Dalton Kelly
Ryder Oglesby
Hadlee Oldham
Ava Wilson
Jayceon Woolfolk
4th grade
Brooklyn Black
Kylie Bryan
Kayson Crawford
Jadelee David
Sophie Moore
Abby Newkirk
Daniel Rowland
Abigail Shaw
Ezra Sizemore
Cayden Taylor
Noah Utley
Kynlei Webb
5th grade
Kyra Bowles
Josie Bowles
Chase Bramlet
DaMya Burt
Kyrie Campbell
Kooper Cobb
Rozjah Copeland
Sarah Countzler
Bryleigh Davis
Alijah Drake
Charlie Herron
Eric Miller
Tori Minton
Jameson Orange
Chaselyn Ozley
YaiElle Vincent
Baylei Whitsell
