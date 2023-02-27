All A Honor Roll3rd grade

Josie Baker

Tyler Fields

June Johnson

Evan Killough

Levi Knight

CaMia Motley

Justice Nichols

Bryson Offutt

Gunner Patterson

Gracie Pendley

Presley Peyton

Rhaelee Thomas

Xavier White

4th grade

Aubrionna Barlow

Lex Campbell

Journee Copeland

Braleyn Gant

Luke Herring

Ellie Hofmann

Anna Liliker

Jax McClain

Paislee Reasons

Abbott Schwartzlose

Torie Thomasson

Nash Tyson

Zaide Williams

Tripp Woods

5th grade

Jase Cardwell

Mylie Duvall

Lyla Hancock

Jackson Hogan

Ally Kong

Lindy Laffoon

Colby Miller

Adam Olonchik

Mallee Jayde Roberts

Eli Ruth

Royce Scisney

Nevaeh Stokes

Bailey Tarrants

Harper Trice

All A/B Honor Roll3rd grade

Lydia Adams

Lillian Alvey

James Buckman

Marissa Crawford

Kimberlynn Godwin

Dalton Kelly

Ryder Oglesby

Hadlee Oldham

Ava Wilson

Jayceon Woolfolk

4th grade

Brooklyn Black

Kylie Bryan

Kayson Crawford

Jadelee David

Sophie Moore

Abby Newkirk

Daniel Rowland

Abigail Shaw

Ezra Sizemore

Cayden Taylor

Noah Utley

Kynlei Webb

5th grade

Kyra Bowles

Josie Bowles

Chase Bramlet

DaMya Burt

Kyrie Campbell

Kooper Cobb

Rozjah Copeland

Sarah Countzler

Bryleigh Davis

Alijah Drake

Charlie Herron

Eric Miller

Tori Minton

Jameson Orange

Chaselyn Ozley

YaiElle Vincent

Baylei Whitsell

