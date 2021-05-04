Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Today
Baseball
Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Dawson Springs- 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Dawson Springs at Crittenden County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Fort Campbell- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 6 p.m.
Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County
Hopkins County Central vs. University Heights Academy
Thursday
Dawson Springs at Union County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 6 p.m.
Softball
Dawson Springs at Christian Fellowship- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Union County- 5:30 p.m.
Tennis
Hopkins County Central vs. Henderson County
Track and Field
Hopkins County Central vs. Dawson Springs
Friday
Baseball
Dawson Springs at Russellville- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Mayfield- 6 p.m.
Softball
Dawson Springs vs. Fort Campbell- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Owensboro- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Warren East- 6 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
Madisonville North Hopkins at North Hardin- 12 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at University Heights Academy- 1 p.m.
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Apollo- 12 p.m.
Monday
Baseball
Dawson Springs at Crittenden County- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Muhlenberg County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell- 5:45 p.m.
Softball
Dawson Springs at St. Mary- 5:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Lyon County- 5:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 6 p.m.
