Calendar

Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Baseball

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Dawson Springs- 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Dawson Springs at Crittenden County- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Fort Campbell- 6 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 6 p.m.

Tennis

Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County

Hopkins County Central vs. University Heights Academy

Thursday

Dawson Springs at Union County- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Trigg County- 6 p.m.

Softball

Dawson Springs at Christian Fellowship- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Union County- 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Hopkins County Central vs. Henderson County

Track and Field

Hopkins County Central vs. Dawson Springs

Friday

Baseball

Dawson Springs at Russellville- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Mayfield- 6 p.m.

Softball

Dawson Springs vs. Fort Campbell- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Owensboro- 6 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Warren East- 6 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball

Madisonville North Hopkins at North Hardin- 12 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at University Heights Academy- 1 p.m.

Softball

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Apollo- 12 p.m.

Monday

Baseball

Dawson Springs at Crittenden County- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Muhlenberg County- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Fort Campbell- 5:45 p.m.

Softball

Dawson Springs at St. Mary- 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Lyon County- 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 6 p.m.

