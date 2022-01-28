Murray State University is making a very historical move of their athletic department. They will be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) which they helped found in 1948. Effective July 1, 2022 they will be joining the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) which features area teams such as Southern Illinois, Evansville, Indiana State and Belmont.
On the eve of this historic move I asked some local Racer fans their thoughts on this move as oftentimes we only hear from sports writers and athletic directors and not from the average fans, or in this case also some former athletes.
This week I asked for opinions from Diane Oakley, retired teacher and educator, who played basketball for the Lady Racers from 1979-83; David Moss, the 2014-15 Murray State Alumni Association President and a longtime football and basketball Racer season ticket holder; Kent Akin, Murray State baseball student manager from 1986-90; and Jon Newton, 2005-07 Racer baseball player.
So what do these local people close to the Murray State program think of the move?
REASON FOR THE MOVE
The reason for the move in any Conference realignment is usually very simple: money and basketball. You have to look at where the money comes from, which in this case would be potential more appearances in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. For Texas and Oklahoma the move is made for football but at the Murray State level the move is made for basketball.
The argument with the OVC is they were losing members such as Belmont, Austin Peay and Jacksonville State and that it was truly becoming a one bid league. In other words the league was only going to get one bid into the NCAA Tournament which ultimately would cap the amount of money you would make.
Moss stated very succinctly, “The hope is the MVC will be a two or three bid league for mens’ basketball. Additionally it will lead to potentially not being a 15 or 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament which gives you a better chance of winning some games and therefore making even more money.”
Moss added, “We will be moving from the 27th best conference in the nation to the 11th best conference that hires some of the best officials in the nation. The Missouri Valley provides a better television package, better competition, better alumni and fan experience, and a greater opportunity to earn at-large bids to the NCAA basketball tournament.”
MISSING THE OVC
To say that some of our local fans will miss the OVC is an understatement. All of the people in this group obviously were part of the league and Oakley particularly going back to a day when she played when all of the schools in the OVC were four Kentucky schools and four Tennessee schools.
Oakley stated, “I was skeptical at first. Murray State has been in the OVC for 74 years and it was the daily buzz word when we finished well in the OVC standings.”
Oakley added, “It will take saying it a few times to get away from chiming out the OVC statement.”
Akin was equally sentimental as he has great memories of rivalries. Akin added, “The rivalries with Eastern Kentucky, Morehead and Austin Peay were special and no matter how good the team was, they were always fun. For me it was always neat going to see those other parts of Kentucky that we would have otherwise never went to.”
Newton pointed out that new rivalries will have to develop adding, “I am going to miss seeing the box scores of the OVC rivals. But I think we will all adjust and look forward to creating new rivals as we continue to cheer on our Racers!”
FOOTBALL MOVE
If this move to Missouri Valley is done for basketball, the big question mark probably revolves around football. The Missouri Valley football Conference houses their offices in St. Louis like the other sports but the football conference is a totally distinct league.
One of the issues in Missouri Valley is there are many non-FCS schools such as Valparaiso, Drake and non-football playing Evansville and Bradley.
Missouri Valley football is to FCS football what the SEC is to Division I football. At the FCS level there is a playoff and North Dakota State of the MVC football has won nine national championships in the last 11 years.
To say that Murray State will have a difficult time in the Conference is an understatement but Missouri Valley football is often a three bid team to the playoffs and that is the Racer’s hopes as they make this move.
CONFERENCE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
For me personally one of the biggest losses in the Ohio Valley Conference will be leaving the OVC basketball tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville.
This merits an entire column but once again Murray State attendance at the OVC tournament in the Ford Center rivals Kentucky at the SEC tournament.
The MVC has one of the best conference post-season basketball tournaments called “March to the Arch.” For various reasons beyond the scope of this article, it is one of the largest and well attended conference basketball tournaments in the nation.
In fact, in 2007 the MVC set a record for attendance and had the distinction of having the largest championship crowd of any of the 30 conference tournaments.
Unlike other conferences and tournaments that are dominated by just a handful of schools, the MVC Tournament in St. Louis is well attended by many schools.
However, the down side for many Racer fans is summed up by Oakley who stated, “It was so much cheaper going to Evansville to watch the Tournament than it will be going to St. Louis.”
Only time will tell if Murray State made the right move but as of today’s date, the general consensus is it was a move the Racers had to make and local fans seem to be excited.
