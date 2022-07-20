Although the Hopkins County Health Department focuses on several services throughout the year. This year, they are putting a special focus on health equity.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said health equity concerns everyone who wants to attain their full health potential, where no one is hindered from achieving this due to social circumstances such as income, race, educational level, or other issues.
“This year, with this focus, the Health Department will be working more with disparate populations by going into neighborhoods and asking what we can do to assist in reaching those who may not get health screenings, proper preventive care, or health education,” she said.
Health equity starts with obtaining high-quality data, finding out what the different needs are within different demographics, and offering evidence-based programs and education based on these findings.
Beach said it is important to find out what the communities believe they need to become healthier, and to include community members in the decision-making. She said it is necessary to understand the social determinants of health when trying to improve health equity.
“These are where people work, live, and play, and how this environment affects the health of the community,” said Beach. “Some items evaluated are walkability, access to fresh fruits and vegetables, transportation to healthcare, safe housing, and access to health screening/immunizations.”
Six in 10 adults in the United States have chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and kidney disease.
Beach said many of those diseases can be prevented by decreasing tobacco use and second-hand smoke, improving nutrition, increasing physical activity, decreasing obesity, and decreasing excessive alcohol use.
“Disease places a disproportionate burden on at-risk populations,” she said. “Therefore, it is important to educate healthcare workers regarding these statistics, so they can recommend preventive health initiatives based on these studies.”
The Health Department will be assessing the poverty levels and neighborhoods with high minority populations, she said.
“We will be taking our van out to these areas and offering services such as health education, immunizations, Covid testing, preventive screening support, and harm reduction services,” said Beach. “We will support and encourage initiatives to make areas safer for walking, exercising, and play.”
To level the health playing field, it is important to remove barriers to health behaviors. Poverty, discrimination, job insecurity, language barriers, literacy, neighborhood safety, and transportation issues can all cause certain disparate populations to not have the highest attainable health level.
“We hope to work with our communities to remove and improve some of these barriers,” said Beach.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s core services are family planning, immunizations, environmental (restaurants, public pools, septic systems, and rabies), disaster response, communicable disease investigation, HANDS home visitation, WIC (supplemental food program for pregnant women and children), sexually transmitted diseases, tuberculosis, and health education. They also provide a coordinated school health program for our county schools.
For more information, contact the Health Department at 270-821-5242.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.