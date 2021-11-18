Clyde Newman Purdy, 79, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Purdy was born June 22, 1943, to the late Elijah Purdy and Delma Carner Purdy. Mr. Purdy was a self-employed logger and was of the Christian faith.
Preceding Mr. Purdy in death were his parents; a brother, Lee Roy Purdy; and two sisters, Louise Purdy and Agnes Purdy Evans.
Mr. Purdy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Dale Jennings Purdy of Dawson Springs; three daughters, Shelia Purdy, Becky Purdy-Pool and Kimberly Purdy, all of Dawson Springs; two sons, Kevin (Amanda) Purdy and Frankie (Jessica) Purdy of Dawson Springs; one sister, Anna Hayes of Dawson Springs; and 12 grandchildren, Dani, Shannon, Joseph, Javin, Austin, Kayla, McKinzee, Harleigh, Kane, Lane, Brian and Will.
Visitation for Clyde Newman Purdy will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with the Rev. Danny Earl officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Purdy, Frankie Purdy, Kane Purdy, Keith McKinney, Bobby Peyton and Jason Lynn. Honorary pallbearers will be Jericho Vannoy and Jonathan Stevens.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
Mr. Purdy’s service will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Friday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view, “Google” beshearfuneralhome
facebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshear
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.