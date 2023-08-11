Hopkins County Central failed to field a full team in girls golf match against Webster County on Thursday in Providence, but the Lady Storm did claim the individual win as their own McKenzie Lynch and Macy Cotton tied for the lead with 47.
Calli Allen also shot for the Lady Storm, finishing sixth with a 53.
