Early Wednesday morning, a juvenile riding a bicycle was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of South Main Street and West McLaughlin Avenue in Madisonville.
Police say that at around 6:22 a.m., a 13-year-old riding a bicycle on West McLaughlin was attempting to cross South Main Street when he crossed into the path of oncoming traffic. He was struck by a pickup truck driven by Kenneth Caraway, 60 of Madisonville.
The juvenile was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
