Q: When my husband was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer, I told God, “If You want me to go to church and to live for You, then You’d better heal my man. He died after an eight months battle with his malignancy. Why didn’t God answer my prayer as I asked?
A: In your prayer, you were “bargaining” with God. “If you will heal my husband, then I’ll live for You. In your prayer, you were dictating to God how you wanted Him to act. We should pray seeking God’s will to be done and for Him to be glorified and not to dictate what we want God to do.
Jesus resisted temptation by telling Satan, “It is also written: ‘Do not put the Lord your God to the test’ ” (Mt. 4:7). When the Israelites were wandering in the desert, they tried to force God to provide water by demanding He do the miraculous. Moses told them, “Do not test the LORD your God as you did at Massah. Be sure to keep the commands of the LORD your God . . . Do what is right and good in the LORD’s sight, so that it may go well with you and you may go in and take over the good land that the LORD promised” (Deut.6:16-18).
The command for us is simple: don’t test the LORD, but instead, trust. No test is necessary when we’re living fully in obedience to Him. Instead of trying to force God to do the miraculous, we should simply ask God to help us and trust His love and timing to do what is best.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.