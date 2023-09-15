Just over thirty-five years ago a band of Christians (which is very different than a Christian band), released an album that presented us with what I believe is a modern midrash of Ecclesiastes. The band is U2, the album “The Joshua Tree” and the song, which lyrics follow an ever increasing wall of sound:
I have climbed highest mountains I have run through the fields Only to be with you Only to be with you
I have run I have crawled I have scaled these city walls These city walls Only to be with you
But I still haven’t found what I’m looking for But I still haven’t found what I’m looking for
I have kissed honey lips Felt the healing in her fingertips It burned like fire This burning desire
I have spoke with the tongue of angels I have held the hand of a devil It was warm in the night I was cold as a stone (mm, mm)
But I still haven’t found what I’m looking for But I still haven’t found what I’m looking for
I believe in the kingdom come Then all the colors will bleed into one Bleed into one But, yes, I’m still running
You broke the bonds And you loosed the chains Carried the cross Of my shame Of my shame You know I believe it
But I still haven’t found what I’m looking for But I still haven’t found what I’m looking for.
I believe that the searching in Ecclesiastes that expresses doubt while never giving up on faith in God is a description of the absurdity (“vanity”) of life that we sometimes experience. Ecclesiastes famously finishes with the encouragements to, “Remember your Creator in the days of your youth, before the evil days come,” and “The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God, and keep his commandments; for this is the whole duty of man.”
There is something about us that is constantly seeking meaning and relevance. It causes us to behave in ways that draw us away from our goal. This is one of the problems of “the preacher” in Ecclesiastes. He finally landed in a good place — God intends for us to enjoy the work that we have been given so stop straining so much and settle into his commandments.
Augustine confirms this thinking in the introduction to his Confessions, “You awake us to delight in Your praise; for Thou made us for Yourself, and our heart is restless, until it rests in You.”
There is a reason that Jesus said in the Sermon on the Mount, “Ask, and it will be given you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. For every one who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened.” (Mt. 7:7-8, RSV).
It is not always an easy task to make sense of the world we live in. We continue to search for meaning even after we have been given instruction in our value to God and to the world. We continue to strain because we know that things are just not right. What we are looking for is not found in the places that bring us temporary reprieve or a quick shot of adrenaline.
Endless activity for its own sake will not land us in a place of rest or satisfaction. Activity for the sake of others, however, can lead us into surprising places. Good work done to lift another person will get us closer to finding what we are looking for. Some think that religion alone will get us closer to meaning and understanding. But religion with the attending application in life is utterly useless. I am not saying religion is useless — I don’t believe that. Religion without putting it into practice will leave us worse off than before.
There are good reasons for us to have seasons of doubt. There are good reasons to feel exasperated at the actions of others and the state of the world. This is even more reason to ask, seek, and knock. This is why action rather than musing is the cure for doubt. We may never find all that we are looking for but we can certainly be one who makes it more possible for others to do so
