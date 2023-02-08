Sports Calendar

Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and a rumble or two of thunder after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and a rumble or two of thunder after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.