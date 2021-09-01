The inaugural group of fermentation science students at Madisonville Community College were recently in the lab for the first time.
During their first lab session, students were getting hands-on experience connecting lines to transfer water from the mash tun to the boil kettle in the new brewhouse.
Fermentation Science at MCC is an associate of applied science degree program, and degree-seeking students can earn certificates along the way in brewer’s assistant, brewhouse operator, cellaring technician, and packaging technician.
“The fermentation science coursework gives students a broad-base of knowledge across the operation of a brewery,” said Mike Deal, program coordinator. “The specialized certificates embedded in the program curriculum, coupled with the associate degree, will make our graduates highly employable in the brewing industry.”
Students learn the science of brewing, with classes in chemistry, biology, and fermentation. Program coursework also focuses on packaging, quality management, facility and equipment maintenance, and accounting, which will prepare graduates to work in any aspect of a brewery operation. The college partners with several craft breweries in the region where students will have opportunities to work with professionals in the brewing industry.
Graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the Institute of Brewing and Distilling General Certificate in Brewing exam.
For more information on the fermentation science program at MCC, contact Mike Deal at (270) 824-1992 or email mike.deal@kctcs.edu.
