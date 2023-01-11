The Dawson Springs Lady Panthers regrouped after bacl-to-back losses before heading to Heritage Christian last Saturday, where they grabbed a 48-35 win from the Lady Warriors.
Abby Ward set the pace for Dawson in the first quarter with seven points as she guided the Lady Panthers to a 13-9 lead going into the second.
The Lady Panthers kept the momentum in the next quarter, going into halftime with a comfortable 30-17 lead.
The Lady Warriors managed to out score the Lady Panthers 8-6 after the break, with Dawson still holding a 36-25 lead.
The Lady Panthers extended their lead over the Lady Warriors in the final quarter to earn a 48-35 victory.
Dawson had a quick turn around before traveled to Livingston Central to take on the Lady Cardinals in the first round of the Class A Region 2 Classic on Monday.
The Lady Panthers took control of the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 9-6.
But things got rough for Dawson in the second quarter on offense with Livingston holding the Lady Panthers to only two. Going into halftime the Lady Cardinals had a 18-11 lead.
After the break, things didn’t get any better for the Lady Panthers. Livingston turned up the heat on defense, holding Dawson to only eight in the second half, cruising to 42-19 win.
Abby Ward led Dawson with nine points, Gracie Harper and Natalee Oldham had three apiece, and Macy Drennan and Madeline Back finished with two each in the game. The Lady Panthers will host Trigg County Friday night.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.