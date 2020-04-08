Billie Jean Wyman, 86, of Carrollton, Kentucky and La Grange, Kentucky, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at her residence in Carrollton.
She was born Dec. 2, 1934, in La Grange, to Paul A. Waits and Euna Caywood Waits. She had formerly worked at the V.F. Outlet in Carrollton for several years as a sales associate and was also a former cook at the Carroll County Jail. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Carrollton.
She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne W. Miller and Dawn W. North, both of Carrollton; two sons, Paul A. Wyman of Turners Station, Kentucky and Shannon A. Wyman of Carrollton; and nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elbridge Wilbur “Buddy” Wyman; a son, Buster Wyman; three sisters, Peggy Ann Waits, Martha Mae Waits and Paula Waits, and a grandson.
Cremation was chosen by the family. Memorial Services are planned at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton. Online condolences, www.tandyecklerriley
