Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.