Anyone who has ever been injured in a way that required even a short period of immobility in a limb of a joint knows the value of stretching. Once part of our body stops moving, it gets painful to move after a while. Physical therapy is painful and exhausting but necessary for recovery.
Stretching helps us at any time. Just a few minutes a day can make a difference in how one feels. It also helps us to cut down on injuries when we exert ourselves or slip on the ice. Stretching gives us better strength through our natural movements during the day. It reduces the stress on our bodies because sustained controlled and intentional stress prepares for any type of stress.
In this case, what is true for our physical life is also true for our spiritual life. Being rigid in our spiritual lives can be just as damaging as not moving our bodies. After a while, any movement becomes painful. Again, anyone that has had to go through even the mildest physical rehab can understand that it takes an outside force to move parts of us that do not want to move — and the pain. Fortunately, we can form habits that will keep our spiritual lives flexible in a healthy way.
Anyone who lives long enough will have their faith challenged. Something will happen that will cause a crisis that requires a decision. It may be a respected spiritual mentor failing morally. It may be something that happens to a good friend or family member. It may be a hurtful experience at the hands of those we thought we could trust. It may be a death, divorce, or illness. Live long enough and it will happen — probably more than once.
Developing the habit of stretching spiritually cannot keep these things from happening, but it can keep these things from cascading into something worse. A healthy spirit can be injured but have the ability to recover wiser and with more understanding. Even better is when we are flexible enough that most difficulties have little effect on us because we have prepared. We may not know what the other side of the crisis will look like, but we face it intact. Here are a few stretching exercises that we read about in the Bible.
Listen to the prophets. I cannot imagine the courage that Nathan had when he confronted David concerning the murder of Uriah and his affair with Bathsheba. It is certain that David’s life was never the same after this — violence ruled the day in his family. What we do know is that David listened to Nathan and accepted the verdict. This is also true of God’s people when they were taken away from their homeland. There was eventual restoration but listening in on what the prophets said will keep us from making some of the same mistakes.
In the New Testament, James 1:19-20 encourages us, “Know this, my beloved brethren. Let every man be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger, for the anger of man does not work the righteousness of God.” Listening before speaking and drawing conclusions is a stretching exercise we all need to do.
In Galatians 3:28 we read, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” This is a reminder that none of us are better than anyone else. Being better off is not a privilege to be taken advantage of, it is a responsibility to lift others up. Seeing everyone as a human being with a spiritual story to tell, and occasionally listening to them, is a good stretching exercise.
Practicing forgiveness and grace to others in small doses as we move through our day are gentle stretches that can be habit forming. Humility prevents us from deciding that we have all the answers and allows us room to grow through the viewpoints of others — even if we do not agree with them.
There are also the more obvious exercises including prayer, meditation, fasting, and generosity. These can always be deepened and expanded with some effort on our part. Stretch yourself and your sphere of influence will be the better for it.
