No. 20 Kentucky and Western Kentucky are making the best of the situation.
After the Louisville basketball team postponed Wednesday’s rivalry contest with UK due to COVID health and safety protocols, the Wildcats were left scrambling for an opponent. Many teams were considered as replacements, but by the time the dust settled, WKU had filled the vacancy.
The Cats (8-2) and Hilltoppers (8-4) will square off Wednesday at 5 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena in the programs’ first meeting since UK’s first-round NCAA Tournament win on the way to capturing the national championship in 2012.
While meeting with the media in a video conference Tuesday, Kentucky coach John Calipari detailed the process of finding a replacement opponent.
“First, this building’s sold out, so we have to try to get the best team we can get,” Calipari said. “We can make it about west Kentucky with another big-time opponent, but when you go through the list, there were none that were willing. Then, at what level do we do all of this?
“Now, with Western, the history of the program in our state, the respect they get within our state and even nationally — people still remember Western Kentucky and Coach (E.A.) Diddle and the red towel. You talk about a top program and what they’re doing now, they’ve got a good team. They beat Mississippi State good. They beat Louisville good.”
Calipari, whose team enters following a 98-69 dismantling of North Carolina at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Saturday, knows it won’t be easy to get a win against surging WKU, either.
“They have a terrific team,” he said. “This is going to be a hard game for us to win, I don’t care that we’re at home. They’ve got a 7-foot-5 guy (Jamarion Sharp), and they have guys that can really shoot the ball, and they have a leading scorer (Jairus Hamilton) who’s just an attack dog. The guy who stirs the drink is their point guard (Dayvion McKnight), he might be their most effective player.
“They’re well-coached. Rick (Stansbury) does a great job, always has. This is dangerous. Playing the game is a win, we’re playing basketball. Another win is let’s bring light and honor to west Kentucky, and let’s do it in a way where the country’s watching.”
WKU coach Rick Stansbury is grateful for the chance, but he also knows the challenge ahead.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Stansbury said. “Two great programs, and an opportunity we don’t get to play much. At the same time, it just happens to be where we can use this game to help the tornado relief fund. ... But I think once we throw that ball up, we’ll all be thinking about one thing.”
The Hilltoppers enter following Saturday’s 82-72 home victory over Louisville, but Stansbury highlighted the difficulty of winning in Lexington.
“Very few people ever go up to Rupp Arena and win,” he said. “It’s always one of the best basketball environments in the country, year in and year out. I’d say many a time, it’s not the crowd that beats you, it’s the good basketball team they have between the lines. You add that with the crowd, and it makes them very difficult to beat.”
