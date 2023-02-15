Tuesday night Hopkins County Central basketball team traveled to Calhoun without their big man Namari Hall and it showed as the Storm fell to the Cougars 71-48.
Without Hall’s presence inside, McLean County controlled the opening quarter, putting up 23 points while holding the Storm to just 14. The majority of that production came from Trevahn Jones and Drake Skeen who combined for four shots from behind the arc, while Trevor Weldon added a bucket for the Storm.
In the second quarter things got worse for the Storm. The Cougars outscored them 13-7 to take a 36-21 lead into the locker room.
The Cougars kept the hot hand and scored 22 more while holding the Storm to 12, taking a 58-33 lead into the final quarter.
Central scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done and the Cougars went on to win 71-48.
Central was led by Trevaghn Jones with 15 points, Trevor Weldon added 12, Drake Skeen had six, Lake Sumner and Devonyae Butcher both finished with five apiece. Colh Hoard had three points, and Riley Dunlap had two points in the game.
