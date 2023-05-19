When we think of sports, we often think of players, fans, coaches, or even general managers on the professional level. However, there are many people who make sports enjoyable including cheerleaders, managers, and in college and high school sports--the band.
Two of the most important areas of high school sports that are often overlooked are the public address (“PA”) announcer and the radio crew. Local PA announcer and radio personality, Tim “TC” Castleberry, served both roles with distinction for over 20 years. Like most people in sports, Castleberry started out with humble beginnings by volunteering to announce the James Madison Middle School boys’ basketball games in 1996.
From this humble start, Castleberry has received many awards including the Dr. Rudy J. Ellis Distinguished Service Award given by the Kentucky Athletic Administrators’ Association at their state conference a few weeks ago.
Just recently, he was named as an honorary member of the 2023 class of the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be on Friday, August 25, when the Maroons play host to the Caldwell County Tigers.
Ironically, TC attended Caldwell County High School prior to moving to Madisonville for his junior and senior years at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
From 1998 to 2007, Castleberry was the public address announcer for Madisonville North Hopkins High School football and basketball games. He occasionally announced baseball and soccer games, as well as serving as master of ceremonies for many sports’ banquets.
From 2004 to 2007, he worked with former University of Kentucky basketball star, the late Mike Phillips, doing Maroon away football games. He continued to do the PA for home football and basketball games and was unable to broadcast the home games.
Starting in 2007, Castleberry took a position with WFMW as the play-by-play man for North Hopkins football and basketball games. He was joined by commentators Aaron Bone and Steve Patterson.
Although he never considered himself the ‘Voice of the Maroons’, former Athletic Director Gale Travis said it best, “He became known as the ‘Voice of the Maroons’.”
Travis noted, “He was recognized by his voice and his dedication to the Maroons. One could tell by listening that he was excited for the plays.” She added, “He was truly there for the student-athletes.”
Before home football games, he made his way to the field to talk to the coaches about the status of players and the feel of the game to provide the best broadcast for Maroon listeners.
At his recent recognition by the Kentucky Athletic Administrators’ Association, it was only fitting that he was honored with two current Maroon athletes.
Ty Wheeler was recognized as the Male Athlete of the Year for his participation and his leadership while serving as captain of both the baseball and football teams. Wheeler was recognized in part for being the Madisonville North Hopkins Scholar of the Year, a 2022 Governor’s Scholar, a Madisonville Community College Presidential Dean’s List recipient, and a future Otis A. Singletary Scholar at the University of Kentucky.
LaJuan McAdoo was named to the Tom Leach All-Resilient team for his accomplishments in football and basketball. He suffered a broken leg in April 2022, which put his senior year in jeopardy. Due to his resiliency, he worked to get back into top shape and finished his high school career as a two-way player, playing both offense and defense in football and as a member of the Maroon boys’ basketball team.
It is great to see Tim “TC” Castleberry get his long overdue recognition, and it is great to see him get recognized by the Kentucky Athletic Administrators’ Association with the two current Maroon standouts.
Castleberry was very modest in accepting the award, noting, “During my time at North Hopkins, it was never my intention to draw recognition to myself. I dedicated my time and effort to the administration and coaches who put their trust in myself and my radio partners.”
Castleberry included, “My goal was to make all players feel important to the team and not just the ones getting the majority of the playing time. Our fan base ‘Maroon Nation’ as I always call them, is second to none”.
As a former public address announcer and person who has done a few radio games, I have nothing but personal admiration for Castleberry and his accomplishments. He was nothing but professional on the air.
What most listeners don’t realize, though, is that Castleberry was quite an athlete in his own right. He and I were part of a group that played adult church basketball at First United Methodist Church for many years. Castleberry had a very quick release on his left-handed shot. He could drain a three pointer as well as many of the players he was covering.
It is great to see TC Castleberry getting some long, overdue recognition that is due him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.