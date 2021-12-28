Kentucky will get its first look at the SEC when Missouri comes to Rupp Arena to open the league schedule Wednesday.
That will be important enough for the Wildcats — ranked No. 18 and not having played since a dominating 95-60 win over Western Kentucky — to get a glimpse of where they are after what has likely been a combination of heavy duty practicing and some time for Christmas break.
Foremost on John Calipari’s mind is keeping his team safe and healthy from the omicron variant of COVID-19. Calipari, the UK staff and players were very diligent last season with virus safety.
This was Calipari a week ago Tuesday, before UK beat WKU and both teams were done with games for a week or more.
“We’re doing this Zoom and we’re going to do after the game tomorrow, Zoom,” Calipari said. “The kids get to go home for Christmas. We’re trying to mitigate what we can. They’ve all gotten booster shots. So, just knowing that it’s about being a great teammate. Like, there were many of them that didn’t want to do it, but they did it for each other and they did it for their families at home. So, we’re just going to try and mitigate. Maybe we’re going to do this for the next week or two. This week and maybe the following one when we get back, just like, unless things start lightening up and then we’ll be fine.”
After having a second straight game canceled because of COVID protocols — WKU was a replacement opponent on a very quick turn for the always anticipated Louisville game — Calipari was asked if he thought the season would continue on.
“I’m worried, just like I was last year, of mitigating and having every opportunity for our team to play basketball games,” Calipari said.
And almost as a warning, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin announced on social media Monday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID and was in protocol. An assistant coach will be leading Mizzou against UK.
After that game for the 9-2 Wildcats, they will have a special afternoon session on Friday.
Kentucky will honor a national championship coach when it retires a jersey in the rafters of Rupp Arena for Tubby Smith during a lunch time game against his High Point team on New Year’s Eve.
Smith coached UK to the 1998 national championship and several Southeastern Conference titles, will have a jersey retired in his honor.
Smith was head coach of the Wildcats for 10 years, from the 1997-98 season through the 2006-07 campaign.
His first team became known as the “Comeback Cats” after the Wildcats erased several double-digit deficits on the way to a 35-4 record and UK’s seventh NCAA championship.
Trailing Duke by 17 points, with less than 10 minutes to play in the South Regional final, the Wildcats stormed back to win 86-84. Down by 10 against Stanford in the second half of the NCAA semifinal, the Cats clawed back to force overtime and an eventual 86-85 victory. It also wouldn’t have been fitting if UK hadn’t trailed Utah by 10 points at halftime of the championship game in San Antonio, again rallying to take the trophy by a score of 78-69.
Smith will be the 44th retired jersey to hang in the rafters of Rupp Arena, including fellow national championship coaches Adolph Rupp, Joe B. Hall and Rick Pitino.
