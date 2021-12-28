Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.