I have a very good friend whom I talk with at least twice a month, usually for an hour or more at a time. He is one of those people who asks difficult questions based on what he has in front of him. He works as a campus minister at a public university and turns away no one. This sometimes means that there is some tension between what the campus house looks like and what some of his congregation expects. I ask him questions as well. When we talk, we are both amazed at what we pull out of each other.
Occasionally one of us will say something and the other will experience an epiphany that, while obvious, surprises both of us. He was describing a particular situation that involved some well-meaning women who wanted to “help out” by coming in and cleaning up the place. It just wasn’t quite to their standard of housekeeping. It is not that the place is dirty. It is, however, a space used by young adults who are at various places of spiritual development and are still learning responsibility. Being a little rough around the edges should be expected.
They wanted to get rid of some furniture and replace with some that was newer and looked better. I responded by suggesting he remind them of those local hardware stores that always look disorganized and disheveled. There is just so much in them that there isn’t room for everything to be lined up nicely on the shelves. Those who use the space know where everything is. If someone were to come in and “clean it up”, it would lose its character, and no one would be able to find anything.
He paused for a moment and then said, “You mean I should tell them a parable.”
There is nothing new here. We have had discussions like this often. Sometimes he tells me a story, sometimes I tell him one. What had not happened before was to recognize that we were using the same tactic Jesus used to address something difficult, challenging, or hard to understand.
Parents sometimes do this. Grandparents are masters. Parables are excellent ways to redirect children when they are about to make a misstep. We all know that it is easier to get across the message that they shouldn’t tell lies with “The Boy That Cried Wolf” than it is simply to say, “don’t lie.”
Storytelling goes beyond parable. We tell stories in verse, fable, and autobiography. Stories help us process life. They help us in the lostness of grief and the expression of victory. Stories have the power to stand between people who are at odds and act as a buffer to increase the odds of reaching understanding, if not agreement.
Parables, such as the one about two debtors in Luke 7:41-43, teach those of us who get to make the rules of righteousness about empathy with those whom we may accidentally (or intentionally) keep at a distance.
