Multiple fire departments reported to a fire in Mortons Gap at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Smoke could be seen at least five miles away by Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.
Details about the blaze, which broke out at the sawmill at the intersection of White City Road and White Plains Road, were not available as of press time. We will have more information when it becomes available.
