Residents in the northeast part of Webster County felt some shaking and rattling late Monday night. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake had its epicenter approximately five kilometers, or just over three miles, west of Calhoun in McLean County.
According to reports, the tremor shook homes and rattled windows in the Sebree area around 9:20 p.m. Monday.
A second earthquake followed just 20 minutes later. With a magnitude of 3.0, the latter tremor had an epicenter approximately one kilometer further west. The USGS website only lists readings of 2.5 or greater on the Richter Scale.
Neither the Kentucky State Police or Webster County Sheriff’s Office had received any reports of damage or injuries by Tuesday morning.
