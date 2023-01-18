Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Rain along with a thunderstorm or two early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain along with a thunderstorm or two early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.