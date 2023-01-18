Last Friday the Dawson Springs Panthers made a run in the 2nd Region All “A” Classic but fell short, losing 61-50 in overtime to Heritage Christian.
Dawson Springs came out hot in their first visit to the second round of the All “A” in 24 years, taking a commanding 15-4 lead over HCA in the first period. Jayden Plunkette led the way for the Panther, scoring seven points in the initial eight minutes of play.
The Warriors found their offense in the second quarter, cutting three points off the Dawson Springs lead as they outscored the Panthers 13-10. Dawson headed to the locker room with a 28-24 lead.
The Warriors once again outscored the Panthers 17-16 in the third, with Dawson holding on to a 41-34 lead. The Panthers Offense cooled down in the final quarter of regulation and the Warriors took advantage putting up 22 points to tie the game sending the game into overtime.
HCA dominated the OT, claiming a 61-59 win.
Johnston Montgomery led the Panthers with 17 points, Jaydon Plunkette had 16, Rex Blue had 12, Deacon Dever had eight , and Casey Fain finished with six
On Tuesday the Panthers traveled to Paducah to face Community Christian, where they scored their seventh win of the season 72-68.
The Panthers came out hot, taking a 13-8 lead in the first period. Dawson’s Jaydon Plunkette led the Panthers in the first half by knocking down four triples and a bucket for 14 first half points.
Both teams scored 19 points in the second quarter with the Panthers holding a 32-27 lead at halftime.
The Second half started just like the end of the first, with the Warrior finding themselves in a cat fight with the Panthers. Community Christian managed to battle back in the third quarter, edging Dawson by three points to pull within two at 48-46 lead.
The Panthers held on in the final eight minutes, putting up 24 points to take a 72-68 win. Montgomery Johnston put up nine in the fourth quarter.
Jaydon Plunkette and Montgomery Johnston led the Panthers with 22 points each. Plunkette went a perfect 8-8 from the field nailing five of five from behind the arc. Montgomery was three of four from 2 point range and hit seven of nine from the stripe. Rex Blue was right behind them putting up 21 points, three of four from the line and nailing four triples in the game. Casey Fain had four, and Jaxen Thomas finished with three points in the game.
