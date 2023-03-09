Last weekend the Hopkins County Central Power Lifting Team competed in the State Competition and came home with 2nd Place. Lilly Terry was the top finisher for Central and set a state record in the 114 lbs weight class with a 230 deadlift.
Girls:
Abigail Cavanaugh — 1st
Lilly Armour — 1st
Lilly Terry — 1st
Elissa Adams — 4th
McKenzie Lynch — 4th
Kenzie Tucker — 2nd
Jo Oakley — 4th
Mattie Reynolds — 5th
JV
Ty Barron — 4th
Blaze Whitaker — 2nd
Jesse Adams — 3rd
Isaac Manning — 1st
Dre Murphy — 2nd
Kamran Harrison — 3rd
Carter Edwards — 5th
Hayden Crick — 3rd
Varsity
James Posey — 4th
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.