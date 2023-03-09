Last weekend the Hopkins County Central Power Lifting Team competed in the State Competition and came home with 2nd Place. Lilly Terry was the top finisher for Central and set a state record in the 114 lbs weight class with a 230 deadlift.

Girls:

Abigail Cavanaugh — 1st

Lilly Armour — 1st

Lilly Terry — 1st

Elissa Adams — 4th

McKenzie Lynch — 4th

Kenzie Tucker — 2nd

Jo Oakley — 4th

Mattie Reynolds — 5th

JV

Ty Barron — 4th

Blaze Whitaker — 2nd

Jesse Adams — 3rd

Isaac Manning — 1st

Dre Murphy — 2nd

Kamran Harrison — 3rd

Carter Edwards — 5th

Hayden Crick — 3rd

Varsity

James Posey — 4th

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.