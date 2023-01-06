Words come and go in their popularity. There will always be a new (old) word recycled to make consumers feel special. It is not always bad. Sometimes it is worth paying a premium for someone else to sift through the dust and fleas so that all we need do is show up or buy a subscription. As with most things in life, it is the motivation of the expert choosing what and how we see their product that matters most.
Curated vacations or excursions can save us time and hassle and are sometimes worth it. They help the local economy. But they also make us believe we have seen a place when we have never been in the home of a local or taken public transportation. We leave with a picture that the vested interests want us to have. It is one thing to take a taxi, it is quite another to see where the taxi driver lives.
For most of my life we have put up with curated produce in grocery stores that is uniform in size, shape, and color. We even allow some of it to be shined up with wax, so it looks more like a picture than the actual fruit. There is an efficiency to this that works for most of us, but anyone who has ever grown their own produce knows that what we buy in a grocery store may look better but can lack in flavor.
I also watch newscasts of various types and read journals with varying perspectives. This is, in my opinion, healthy if we understand what we are consuming has an agenda that is curated and sometimes bent more for the benefit of the producers than the consumers.
Anyone on social media knows that they present a curated version of their lives for others to see. Some do it to be seen and heard in the midst of pain. Some to lash out at those people or systems that frustrate or hurt them. Some to show moments of life that can seem like all of life. Many literally use filters to present “themselves” to the world — often under the guise of having fun.
One of the great ironies of our day is the tremendous effort some exert in order to demonstrate that they are real. It often comes with a lot of noise and a curated look that defies what they believe to be societal or religious convention. In the words of Eric Hoffer, “When people are free to do as they please, they usually imitate each other.”
Curated ads, curated diets, curated vacations, curated stores have the potential to keep us shallow and entitled. Most dangerously, curated religion. They shield us from doing the work of study and taking risk. It can make us think that the world we know is the same as it has always been. It can make us think that our lives are not as good as others. It can get expensive in every way imaginable.
Don’t misunderstand. We need others to handle their part of the system for society to work properly. It would be impossible to make some decisions if it were not for experts, algorithms, and editors. I am fine with people presenting whatever they want to the world if they are honest about their criteria. That’s why it is important to read introductions and prefaces, especially when reading non-fiction or translations (i.e. the Bible).
What I must be careful about is presenting a curated version of myself to the world that is not consistent with my heart and motivation. I must also be careful to constantly keep in mind that nearly everything I consume is curated.
It is a fact that life itself is not carefully chosen and organized by experts. It is as chaotic as it is beautiful. It can be managed. It can even be presented, warts and all, in an honest and life-affirming way. In Great Expectations, Charles Dickens observes, “Mrs. Joe was a very clean housekeeper, but had an exquisite art of making her cleanliness more uncomfortable and unacceptable than dirt itself. Cleanliness is next to godliness, and some people do the same by their religion.”
A little dirt is fine. Allowing a few faults to show takes a tremendous amount of pressure off us. It is one thing to be honestly presentable, it is another to appear perfect — we are fooling no one — except maybe ourselves occasionally. Being gracious with the faults of others gives us less reason to hide our own. Then we can live in the real world.
